Rain chances go up through Friday

Rain chances will increase through this week as the remnants of Harvey gets closer to our area. Expect a good chance for showers late Thursday into early Saturday.

Cloud cover thickens through the day with a few showers becoming possible by afternoon and evening. A slightly better chance of rain will develop across western NC. Due to increasing clouds, highs remain in the 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a better chance for rain or storms. The remnants of Harvey will be lifting north into Missouri and Tennessee, helping to usher in plenty of moisture across our area. Rain chances will increase to at least 70% across the region.

Friday looks rainy at times as well with off and on showers/storms. Highs will reach the mid 70s to low 80s.

Widespread rain moves out Saturday, but we’ll be left with a few clouds and maybe a handful of showers. Sunday and Labor Day Monday are actually looking dry and seasonally warm for now!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.