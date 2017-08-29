Rain chances go up Wednesday-Friday

Rain chances will increase through this week as the remnants of Harvey gets closer to our area. Expect a good chance for showers late Thursday into early Saturday.

The disturbance along the Carolina coast has helped to promote a cool breeze all day, but it is currently moving off shore and will no longer be an issue for spots like Charleston to the Outer Banks by later this evening.

Tonight will be fairly calm with mostly cloudy skies and a northeast breeze. Temps will cool to 67 for the Upstate and 61 in the mountains on Wednesday morning. Through the day expect a good amount of cloud cover, mixed with some sunshine. Highs will warm to 74-79 area-wide. A few showers will be possible late in the day.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a better chance for late day rainfall. The remnants of Harvey will be lifting north into Missouri and Tennessee, helping to usher in plenty of moisture across our area. Rain chances will increase to 40% for the Upstate and 50% for the mountains by Thursday evening.

Friday looks like our rainiest day, with off and on showers starting late afternoon into the evening. Highs will warm to 75-80 under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain moves out Saturday, but we’ll be left with a few clouds. Sunday and Labor Day Monday are actually looking dry for now! Fingers crossed that the trend will hold!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.