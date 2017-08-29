Rain moves in through Friday as Harvey pulls north

Rain chances will increase through this week as the remnants of Harvey gets closer to our area. Expect widespread rain by late Thursday, with storms possible as well.

Cloud cover thickens through the day with a few showers possible by early afternoon. A slightly better chance of rain will develop across western NC. Due to increasing clouds, highs remain in the 70s, which is 7-8 degrees cooler than usual for this time of year.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a better chance for rain and storms. The remnants of Harvey will be lifting north into Missouri and Tennessee, helping to usher in plenty of moisture across our area. Rain chances will increase to at least 70% across the region, with downpours very likely.

Friday looks rainy at times as well with off and on showers/storms. Highs will reach the mid 70s to low 80s.

The heaviest rain moves out by early on Saturday, but we’ll be left with a few clouds and maybe a handful of showers. Sunday and Labor Day Monday actually look dry and seasonably warm!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.