Donaldson Field airport taxiway to undergo $5.1 million dollar repaving

The S.C. Technology and Aviation Center will repave the main taxiway at Donaldson Field airport in order to accommodate larger aircraft. The project is made possible by grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The grant will fund both the design and construction of the taxiway,

Donaldson Field is a non-commercial airport that provides maintenance, air charters, flight lessons, and aircraft supplies.

Construction is slated to start in the next 60 days. It is estimated the construction will take six months to complete.

