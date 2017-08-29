Death investigation underway in Buncombe Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Death investigation underway in Buncombe Co.

CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a death on Tuesday.

The death investigation was underway around 3:30 p.m. on Holbrook Road.

Details are limited at this time.

