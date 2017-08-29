Spartanburg police ask for help identifying woman accused of ass - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg police ask for help identifying woman accused of assaulting Wal-Mart employee

SPD needs help identifying the female suspect. (Source: Spartanburg PD) SPD needs help identifying the female suspect. (Source: Spartanburg PD)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman accused of stealing several items and assaulting an employee at the Hillcrest Wal-Mart. 

Officers said she selected several items on Aug. 7 and passed all points of sale before assaulting an employee while leaving the store.

If you have any information about the case, contact investigators at 864-580-0944 or call into the tip line at 864-573-0000. All callers' information will be kept confidential. 

