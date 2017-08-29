Week 2 high school football games rescheduled due to rain threat - FOX Carolina 21

Week 2 high school football games rescheduled due to rain threat

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, two high school football games for Week 2 in the Upstate have been rescheduled.

The Woodruff Wolverines confirmed their game against Chesnee has been moved up to Thursday at 7 p.m. The junior varsity game is scheduled for Wednesday night.

Officials also said the York versus Union County game on Friday was moved up to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Stay with FOX Carolina for more updates.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.