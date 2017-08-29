Week 2 high school football games rescheduled due to rain threat

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, two high school football games for Week 2 in the Upstate have been rescheduled.

The Woodruff Wolverines confirmed their game against Chesnee has been moved up to Thursday at 7 p.m. The junior varsity game is scheduled for Wednesday night.

Officials also said the York versus Union County game on Friday was moved up to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

