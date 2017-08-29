Detours Tuesday night as work on Gateway project continues - FOX Carolina 21

Detours Tuesday night as work on Gateway project continues

Drivers should expect some changes on the road Tuesday night as I-385 southbound at the I-85 interchange will be closed.

The closure will take place at 10 p.m. Tuesday to allow for the placement of steel girders for a future connector ramp. The addition is part of the 85-385 Gateway project.

“Traffic will be detoured to I-85 southbound, then directed to turn around at the Laurens Road / Highway 276 interchange (Exit 48A), then directed along I-85 northbound to the I-385 southbound exit ramp (Exit 51B). Please observe all signage and traffic control devices,” the alert read.

Normal traffic patterns should resume by 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning,

Anyone with questions regarding the Gateway project can call the hotline at 1-888-862-4824 or by email.

