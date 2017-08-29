Investigators find more than 80 grams of meth at Upstate home with child

The Solicitor's Office said an Upstate man was sentenced to prison time Monday after being arrested five times over a 7-month period.

Cross Hill resident, 37-year-old Brandon Curtis Horne was arrested after a series of controlled drug buys in the Upstate. Investigators said in October 2016, a confidential information purchased seven grams of methamphetamine from Horne.

A second controlled buy also occurred in March 2017. In December 2016, Horne was arrested again after investigators found a child at Horne's home along with 80 grams of meth.

His crimes are considered serious and violent under state law, according to the solicitor.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful carrying of a pistol and unlawful neglect of a child. He will have to serve a minimum of 85 percent of the sentenced to be eligible for parole.

“I could not be more proud of the way agencies from three of the four counties in the 8th Judicial Circuit worked together to put this long-time nuisance to our communities behind bars,” said Solicitor David Stumbo. “This case proves that you cannot escape justice, a lesson Brandon Horne learned the hard way. My office will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with law enforcement to rid our streets of drug dealers like Brandon Horne.”

