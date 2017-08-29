Fire officials: Car rams into storefront in Asheville

Oreck Vacuums in Asheville after car crashed into storefront. (8/29/17 FOX Carolina)

The Asheville Fire Department is processing a scene on S Tunnel Road after the captain said a vehicle ran into a storefront.

Captain Brad Cumbow said a car lost its brakes in the parking lot of the Oreck Vacuums cleaner store and began driving around hoping it would stop.

The car eventually ended up driving into the store, Captain Cumbow said.

No one was hurt in the store, and the driver was also unharmed, the captain said.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene witnessed extensive damage to the store front, with several glass windows smashed in and shards of glass littering the floor.

No further details were released.

