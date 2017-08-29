Upstate man turns 99, still goes bowling every week

Jim McGuffin recently turned nearly a century old, but the Upstate native is still knocking down pins.

McGuffin, 99, celebrated his birthday at Paradise Lanes on Blackstock Road on Thursday. He still bowls one a week at the alley, which he said he has cut down from two trips a week. Friends said he is still a member of a bowling league.

"I enjoy the game and competition and being with the bowlers," McGuffin said.

SLIDESHOW: Upstate bowler celebrates 99th birthday

He was born and raised in Spartanburg, working for Draper on South Main Street for more than 45 years. McGuffin said in his 99 years of living, he has seen a lot of changes in the Upstate.

His advice to those wanting a long life? Always keep looking forward.

