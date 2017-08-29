Detectives arrest two Henderson Co. residents on multiple drugs charges

Recent narcotic investigations resulted in the arrests of two Henderson County residents for multiple drugs charges.

Deputies say Donald David Lewis, 57, was arrested on August 16 on the following charges:

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone)

felony maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of sale and delivery of controlled substance

misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Lewis was released on Monday after posting a $8,000 secured bond.

On August 23, detectives Isaac Muhammed Yahia, 22, was arrested on the following charges:

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

felony maintaining a vehicle for sale and delivery of a controlled substance

misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Detectives say they seizes approximately 1.6 pounds of marijuana, a Glock .380 caliber handgun and $13,500.00 in US currency.

Yahia was released on August 24 from the Henderson County Jail on a $6,000 secured bond.

