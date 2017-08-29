Detectives arrest two Henderson Co. residents on multiple drugs charges

A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.More >
A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is urging witnesses to come forward with information about a "heinous" crime.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is urging witnesses to come forward with information about a "heinous" crime.More >
A man arrested for sexual abuse impregnated his teenage stepdaughter, according to a police report.More >
A man arrested for sexual abuse impregnated his teenage stepdaughter, according to a police report.More >
The Pickens County Coroner's Office said a man's body was found in a wooded area on Sunday.More >
The Pickens County Coroner's Office said a man's body was found in a wooded area on Sunday.More >
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
The Marshal's Service is looking for Devon Tyron Smith, AKA: BOP, Kapo Bop. Smith is wanted in connection with an alleged shooting investigation.More >
The Marshal's Service is looking for Devon Tyron Smith, AKA: BOP, Kapo Bop. Smith is wanted in connection with an alleged shooting investigation.More >
Dispatchers confirm, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at a McDonald's in Spartanburg County Monday night.More >
Dispatchers confirm, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at a McDonald's in Spartanburg County Monday night.More >
When it comes to the best places to work across the state of South Carolina, many are located in Greenville and the Upstate.More >
When it comes to the best places to work across the state of South Carolina, many are located in Greenville and the Upstate.More >
A tree planting and balloon release ceremony was held in honor of Brittany Foster, the woman who officials say was found dead in her apartment on Aug. 29, 2015.More >
A tree planting and balloon release ceremony was held in honor of Brittany Foster, the woman who officials say was found dead in her apartment on Aug. 29, 2015.More >
Jim McGuffin's age isn't slowing him down.More >
Jim McGuffin's age isn't slowing him down.More >
USC's Cocky greeted fans at Bojangles in Greenville on Tuesday.More >
USC's Cocky greeted fans at Bojangles in Greenville on Tuesday.More >
Photos show the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.More >
Photos show the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.More >
34-year-old Richie Parker, who was born with bilateral amelia, an extremely rare birth defect, has become a talented auto mechanic and completed a master's degree from Clemson on Aug. 11, according to the university.More >
34-year-old Richie Parker, who was born with bilateral amelia, an extremely rare birth defect, has become a talented auto mechanic and completed a master's degree from Clemson on Aug. 11, according to the university.More >
An investigation is underway after deputies said someone vandalized and burglarized two mausoleums in Spartanburg County.More >
An investigation is underway after deputies said someone vandalized and burglarized two mausoleums in Spartanburg County.More >
Troopers are investigating this crash involving an Anderson police cruiser on SC 28 (August 28, 2017)More >
Troopers are investigating this crash involving an Anderson police cruiser on SC 28 (August 28, 2017)More >
Let's Unite Community Cookout held in Spartanburg. (8/27/17)More >
Let's Unite Community Cookout held in Spartanburg. (8/27/17)More >
ShineTime Promotions and Pour Sports Pub hosted a car show to benefit autism awareness on Sunday in Greer.More >
ShineTime Promotions and Pour Sports Pub hosted a car show to benefit autism awareness on Sunday in Greer.More >
In honor of National Dog Day, we asked our FOX Carolina viewers to send us the funniest picture they had of their furry friend. Enjoy!More >
In honor of National Dog Day, we asked our FOX Carolina viewers to send us the funniest picture they had of their furry friend. Enjoy!More >