How to help Hurricane Harvey affected animals

Boats that sunk in the wake of Hurricane Harvey are surrounded by floating debris Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Thousands have been rescued since Hurricane Harvey unleashed havoc across south east Texas, including pets. Many were left behind as owners escaped rapidly rising water. Kim Pittman with the Greenville Humane Society hates to see the images, but understands why some are left behind.

"Unfortunately, the fact is, if there is limited space,” explained Pittman, “They're going to be the one's left behind."

Now there are hundreds of animals without a home. They're being loaded onto trucks and planes and sent elsewhere for the time being. Some are headed South Carolina.

GHS is doing their part in partnership with another animal shelter in South Carolina.

"We're taking 25 animals from Hilton Head,” said Pittman, “So that they can make room for animals that will go over to Hilton Head this week."

Pittman says they've also made preliminary arrangements with at least one other shelter in Georgia to take in 25 other animals. As they await a load of animals displaced by Harvey.

Angel Cox with the Spartanburg Humane Society says they would take in large animals if they had room.

"We don't have the space so we're unable to take in animals here unless ours get adopted,” explained Cox, “Then we will have space."

Until more are adopted they're accepting items that will be shipped to the Houston area. Along with monetary donations that will go to the proper organizations.

"If people have water, food; things that they have for animals,” explained Cox, “We will be able to hook up with another agency to get them to Houston.

A link to the Houston SPCA can be found here or you can donate to the SPCA of Texas here.

