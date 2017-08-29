Family plants tree in honor of Duncan woman killed two years ago

Two years after a Duncan woman’s tragic death, her family planted a new life in her honor.

The Duncan Police Department said 30-year-old Brittany Lechelle Foster's body was found on Aug. 29, 2015 at Hampton Ridge Apartments, where she lived.

Foster’s death was ruled a homicide, but years later, Darlene Grayson said she is no closer to finding out what happened to her daughter.

“She is constantly on my mind, how she died and the manner that she died,” said Grayson.

Grayson said her daughter was born with Cerebral Palsy and mostly confined to a wheelchair.

“I cannot process the fact that somebody would actually take their hands and take the life out of somebody disabled.”

Brittany’s family said their lives were forever changed on that August day, when they lost their daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

“Brittany was full of life. She lived every day to the fullest,” said Grayson, “She was always happy and always smiling.”

Two years after Brittany’s death, her family and friends planted a tree at her family’s home in Greer.

“When we come up we will see this tree and know it is for Brittany,” said Grayson.

Foster’s mom said she hopes this will serve as a daily reminder of her daughter’s life and the continuing fight for justice ahead.

Anyone with information on Brittany Foster’s death is asked to contact SLED or Duncan Police.

