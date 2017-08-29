Economic impact of the eclipse expected to be $12M in Greenville

With thousands of tourists flocking to Greenville, experts say economic impact totalled more than $12M (FOX Carolina)

Street Musician Hans Wolff said he's lucky enough to call Greenville home.

Almost every weekend you can find him downtown playing his instrument for the crowds.

Wolff said he knew the weekend leading up to the eclipse was his big moment to shine. It was a chance to show out-of-towners what Greenville is made of.

For the occasion, he said he made a brand new set list that turned out to be a show stopper.

"I just went through my song list and looked for anything that had to do with the sun,” Wolff said. "Ain't no sunshine when she's goes" or "You are my sunshine", everyone knows those."

His plan worked, the street musician said he raked in some extra cash, and he's not the only one reporting an increase in business that weekend.

"The day before the eclipse was just insane,” said Tim Dorsey. “We probably did about three to four times our average volume that we do on a Sunday."

Dorsey works in the historic Mast General Store downtown, and he said for days the door was constantly swinging open with tourists walking in.

"There were people from Peru, Argentina, people from all over the United States that had come to Greenville,” Dorsey said. “It was a lot of fun, it was really tiring."

All that foot traffic means a boost in the economy. Visit Greenville President Chris Stone said the eclipse is still bringing in good news. More than 9,000 hotel rooms were completely booked, which totaled more than six million dollars, and it didn’t stop there.

"Day tripping is also nice,” said Stone. “People were buying meals, doing a little shopping and filling up with gas so that's also worth about six million bucks."

At least 12 million dollars all around, and Stone said it's not surprising.

"There were what seemed like thousands hanging all over the rocks at Falls Park," Stone said.

Folks said the day wasn't complete without a little bragging, even the out of towners were taking notice.

"I just heard more about what a wonderful city we live in,” Dorsey said. “And how lucky we were to live here in Greenville and sometimes we forget how lucky we truly are."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.