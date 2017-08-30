Deputies: Upstate woman arrested after stabbing man in back during domestic dispute

An Upstate woman is behind bars after a violent domestic incident on Monday, deputies say.

Deputies say Paris Laquisha Brown, 25 of Greenville, is charged with attempted murder after stabbing a male victim in the back.

Deputies say they responded to calls of a fight in progress at Scotchman Convenience Store on Valley Falls Road around 2:35 p.m. There, deputies found a male victim who had been stabbed in the back. They were able to then stop a female who was walking near the store with blood on her dress.

Through further investigation, deputies discovered the domestic violence incident began at an address on the 7100 block of Wood Street. There the victim was stabbed and then fled to the convenience store to get away from the suspect, deputies say.

Brown is currently behind bars at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

More news: Mattis announces panel to analyze transgender military guidance

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.