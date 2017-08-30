Deputies: Chesnee man charged, arrested after armed robbery at Deb's Mini Mart

A suspect is behind bars after an armed robbery at Deb’s Mini Mart in Spartanburg County Monday afternoon, deputies say.

Around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to the Deb’s Mini Mart on the 3000 block of Chesnee Highway. There, deputies were given a good description of a the armed robbery suspect and his vehicle.

The deputy then spotted the suspect’s vehicle near the store and was able to stop the suspect without incident.

Frederick Martin Williams of Chesnee, confessed to robbing the store.

He is currently behind bars at the detention facility.

His charges are as follows:

armed robbery

possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

