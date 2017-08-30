Dispatch: Deputies investigating robbery at Spinx in Boiling Springs

Multiple deputies responded to the scene (FOX Carolina/ August 30, 2017)

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating a robbery at a Boilings Springs gas station early Wednesday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

The robbery was reported at the Spinx on Highway 9 just after 1:30 a.m.

Dispatchers said no one was hurt.

No other details were immediately available

