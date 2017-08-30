Police: Man charged with DUI after hitting woman with pickup, crashing into building in downtown Clemson

Clemson police said a Georgia man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Wednesday after crashing into a business and striking a woman with a pickup truck.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on College Avenue, according to Chief Jimmy Dixon.

Dixon said John Thompson, 34, from Pooler, GA, was driving a white Ford F-350 that crossed all three lanes on College Avenue, went up the sidewalk, and crashed into the front of The Greek Gallery memorabilia store.

Dixon said a woman was struck by the truck during the incident. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Thompson refused to take a breathalyzer and was too intoxicated to take a booking photo following his arrest, Dixon said.

“Thompson is not a Clemson University student and is being held at the Clemson City Jail awaiting a bond hearing,” Dixon said.

“As the chief I am extremely grateful this incident was no worse than it was,” he added.

