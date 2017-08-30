Police: Man charged with DUI after hitting woman with pickup, cr - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Man charged with DUI after hitting woman with pickup, crashing into building in downtown Clemson

Posted: Updated:
FOX Carolina FOX Carolina
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Clemson police said a Georgia man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Wednesday after crashing into a business and striking a woman with a pickup truck.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on College Avenue, according to Chief Jimmy Dixon.

Dixon said John Thompson, 34, from Pooler, GA, was driving a white Ford F-350 that crossed all three lanes on College Avenue, went up the sidewalk, and crashed into the front of The Greek Gallery memorabilia store.

Dixon said a woman was struck by the truck during the incident. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Thompson refused to take a breathalyzer and was too intoxicated to take a booking photo following his arrest, Dixon said.

“Thompson is not a Clemson University student and is being held at the Clemson City Jail awaiting a bond hearing,” Dixon said.

“As the chief I am extremely grateful this incident was no worse than it was,” he added.

MORE NEWS - Deputies: Upstate woman arrested after stabbing man in back during domestic dispute

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.