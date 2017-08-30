Greenville kayak maker sending dozens to police in TX as flooding, rescues continue

As rescue efforts continue in Houston after hurricane Harvey, a Greenville watersports product maker is doing what it can to help law enforcement in Texas.

Federal and local agencies report more than 13,000 people have been rescued in Houston so far. Two major shelters are now open. One of them is almost double its capacity.

Confluence Outdoor representatives said the Upstate company will be donating dozens of kayaks, paddles and life jackets to aid the Houston Police Department in ongoing search and rescue operations along the flooded areas in southeast Texas.

Confluence Outdoor worked directly with the police department to figure out the best kind of kayaks to send. The company is sending 65 double kayaks, 65 paddles and 60 life jackets to Texas Wednesday morning. Workers explained each kayak can hold up to 450 pounds and is stable and easy to maneuver making it ideal for rescue situation.

Workers plan to load up the equipment Wednesday morning to send directly to Houston the same day.

Confluence makes kayaks, canoes, paddles, stand-up paddleboards. and surfboards under a number of brands.

