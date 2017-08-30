Ric Flair tweets encouraging message as he recovers from surgery - FOX Carolina 21

Ric Flair tweets encouraging message as he recovers from surgery, health issues

Posted: Updated:
Ric Flair performs in South Korea (Wikimedia Commons) Ric Flair performs in South Korea (Wikimedia Commons)
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Wrestling legend Ric Flair tweeted a message to his fans on Tuesday as he continues to recover from surgery and a series of health problems that landed him in the hospital in critical condition earlier in August.

“Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were.” Flair tweeted. “Naitch WILL be back!”

The 68-year-old “Nature Boy” or “Naich,” as he referred to himself in his tweet, was reportedly admitted to the hospital with severe abdominal pain and had to have a portion of his bowel removed, per the Charlotte Observer.

Flair’s fiancé Wendy Barlow had also reported that Flair’s illness led to multiple organ problems.

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said Flair also had an external pacemaker put in to help his heart beat normally and was on dialysis for kidney issues.

PREVIOUSLY: Agent: Ric Flair hospitalized, needs 'prayers & positive energy'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.