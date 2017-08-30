Mother says runaway daughter may be hitchhiking from Travelers Rest to Anderson with dog

An Upstate mother is asking for people to be on the lookout for a teenage runaway believed to be hitchhiking with her dog.

Tina Trick said her daughter, 16-year-old Kaitlyn Trick left from a friend’s house in the Tigerville area Monday night and may be trying to hitchhike to Anderson County.

Kaitlyn was last seen wearing jeans, a t-shirt, and has both black and white backpacks. She is 5'9" tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds, per her mother.

Kaitlyn is traveling with a small white dog.

Trick said Kaitlyn was last seen at the Travelers Rest Walmart.

“She was dropped off at the Travelers Rest Walmart around midnight Monday and employees say she left about 5:30 Tuesday morning on foot,” Trick said.

Trick said Kaitlyn has no money and her cell phone is not working.

Trick said deputies are investigating and asks anyone who sees Kaitlyn to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

