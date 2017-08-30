Deputies: Warrants signed for man accused of shoving gun in woma - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Warrants signed for man accused of shoving gun in woman's mouth, beating her

Posted: Updated:
2013 mug shot of Charles Boyle II (Courtesy: Union Co. Sheriff's Office) 2013 mug shot of Charles Boyle II (Courtesy: Union Co. Sheriff's Office)
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Union County deputies said arrest warrants have been signed for a man accused of beating a woman and putting a gun in her mouth Monday afternoon.

Deputies met with the 24-year-old victim on Tuesday. She told them her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Charles Milan Boyle II, offered to give her a ride home on Monday, per incident reports. The victim said Boyle instead took a detour and began hitting her.

The victim said Boyle began driving to a shooting range, then put a gun in her mouth and threatened to shoot her.

The victim threatened to call 911 and said Boyle changed directions and took her home.

Deputies said the victim had visible bruises on her arms and legs.

Deputies said they are working to track down and arrest Boyle after a judge issued a warrant for assault and battery third degree.

MORE NEWS - Police: Man charged with DUI after hitting woman with pickup, crashing into building in downtown Clemson

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.