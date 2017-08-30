McDowell Co. deputies search for man who left care home to go fishing, never returned

McDowell County deputies are looking for a man they say has been missing from a care facility in Marion since August 25.

David Bryant, 56, is a resident of Lake James Lodge on Lakeview Drive North.

Deputies said Bryant is his own guardian and can sign himself out of the facility anytime.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, deputies said Bryant left Lake James Lodge, saying he was going fishing. He never returned.

Bryant is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 158 pounds and has a thin build, gray hair, and brown eyes, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.