McDowell Co. deputies search for man who left care home to go fishing

McDowell Co. deputies search for man who left care home to go fishing, never returned

David Bryant (Courtesy: MCSO) David Bryant (Courtesy: MCSO)
MARION, NC

McDowell County deputies are looking for a man they say has been missing from a care facility in Marion since August 25.
David Bryant, 56, is a resident of Lake James Lodge on Lakeview Drive North.

Deputies said Bryant is his own guardian and can sign himself out of the facility anytime.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, deputies said Bryant left Lake James Lodge, saying he was going fishing. He never returned.

Bryant is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 158 pounds and has a thin build, gray hair, and brown eyes, according to deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

