Oconee County Sheriff's Office offers safety tips for Labor Day weekend

Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >
An Upstate woman is behind bars after a violent domestic incident on Monday, deputies say.More >
An Upstate woman is behind bars after a violent domestic incident on Monday, deputies say.More >
An Upstate mother is asking for people to be on the lookout for a teenage runaway believed to be hitchhiking with her dog.More >
An Upstate mother is asking for people to be on the lookout for a teenage runaway believed to be hitchhiking with her dog.More >
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on College Avenue, according to Chief Jimmy Dixon.More >
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on College Avenue, according to Chief Jimmy Dixon.More >
As rescue efforts continue in Houston after hurricane Harvey, a Greenville watersports product maker is doing what it can to help law enforcement in Texas.More >
As rescue efforts continue in Houston after hurricane Harvey, a Greenville watersports product maker is doing what it can to help law enforcement in Texas.More >
The Solicitor's Office said an Upstate man was sentenced to prison time Monday after being arrested five times over a 7-month period.More >
The Solicitor's Office said an Upstate man was sentenced to prison time Monday after being arrested five times over a 7-month period.More >
Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in South Carolina for 2018.More >
Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in South Carolina for 2018.More >
A tree planting and balloon release ceremony was held in honor of Brittany Foster, the woman who officials say was found dead in her apartment on Aug. 29, 2015.More >
A tree planting and balloon release ceremony was held in honor of Brittany Foster, the woman who officials say was found dead in her apartment on Aug. 29, 2015.More >
Jim McGuffin's age isn't slowing him down.More >
Jim McGuffin's age isn't slowing him down.More >
USC's Cocky greeted fans at Bojangles in Greenville on Tuesday.More >
USC's Cocky greeted fans at Bojangles in Greenville on Tuesday.More >
Photos show the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.More >
Photos show the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.More >
34-year-old Richie Parker, who was born with bilateral amelia, an extremely rare birth defect, has become a talented auto mechanic and completed a master's degree from Clemson on Aug. 11, according to the university.More >
34-year-old Richie Parker, who was born with bilateral amelia, an extremely rare birth defect, has become a talented auto mechanic and completed a master's degree from Clemson on Aug. 11, according to the university.More >
An investigation is underway after deputies said someone vandalized and burglarized two mausoleums in Spartanburg County.More >
An investigation is underway after deputies said someone vandalized and burglarized two mausoleums in Spartanburg County.More >
Troopers are investigating this crash involving an Anderson police cruiser on SC 28 (August 28, 2017)More >
Troopers are investigating this crash involving an Anderson police cruiser on SC 28 (August 28, 2017)More >
Let's Unite Community Cookout held in Spartanburg. (8/27/17)More >
Let's Unite Community Cookout held in Spartanburg. (8/27/17)More >
ShineTime Promotions and Pour Sports Pub hosted a car show to benefit autism awareness on Sunday in Greer.More >
ShineTime Promotions and Pour Sports Pub hosted a car show to benefit autism awareness on Sunday in Greer.More >