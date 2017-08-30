Oconee County Sheriff's Office offers safety tips for Labor Day weekend

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is offering tips to ensure a safe Labor Day weekend.

Deputies warned that drivers should expect periods of heavy traffic from Friday until Monday as friends and families gather for one last summer celebration.

Deputies said travelers should follow these tips before hitting the road or the lake:

Never consume alcohol and operate any type of motorized vehicle or watercraft. Always have a designated driver and make sure to always buckle up.

Expect an increased law enforcement presence and prepare for traffic safety checkpoints.

Always make sure that everyone on a boat has a personal flotation device that is wearable and of the proper size for everyone that is on a boat.

Make sure your boat navigation lights are working properly and that you have a horn or sound making device.

When traveling by vehicle or boat, always be courteous to others on the road and the water. Have a travel plan and make sure other family and friends know where you are going and your estimated time of arrival.

Make sure to have a cell phone that is fully charged.

Wear plenty of sunscreen when you are outside and always drink plenty or water and/or sports drinks before, during and after you have been outside to stay hydrated.

Bear in mind that open containers of alcohol are not allowed in parks and recreation areas that are operated by Oconee County.

Always use barbeque grills outdoors and in well ventilated areas and away from anything that could catch fire. Make sure to use long handed utensils when cooking on a grill. Always stay around a grill when in operation.

Before hitting the road, make sure to check your tires for proper inflation plus check your brakes and hoses and make sure your vehicles fluids are topped off.

Make sure that your home and any buildings are properly secured before leaving on your trip. It may be a good idea to have a trusted friend, family member or neighbor to check on your home and property from time to time while you are gone.

You may want to stop mail and newspaper service while you are gone or have someone pick up those items for you.

Lock all valuables in a safe or secure room in your home or in the trunk of your vehicle if you are traveling. Never leave valuable items in plain sight whether it is in your home or vehicle.