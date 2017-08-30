Union police: Suspect in July 4 beating arrested

Union police said the suspect in a beating incident from back in July was arrested on Tuesday.

Dewayne Darnell Stevens, 45, was charged with assault and battery.

Police began investigating on July 4 when they were called by a friend of the victim’s, who found the 47-year-old man on the ground bleeding and unable to move.

According to the arrest warrant, Stevens caused injuries to the victim’s face, head, and back.

