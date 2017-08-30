Police: Runaway teen is not taking meds, may have wound that needs treatment

Asheville police are asking for help tracking down a teen who they said ran away from a group home.

Police said Valentina Kudlek, 17, ran away from the Eliada Home in West Asheville.

Police believe Valentina is still in Asheville and may be in the downtown area or in public housing communities.

Valentina is not currently taking her prescribed behavioral medications, and may possibly have a wound/infection to her arm that needs treatment.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Det. Sean Davis at 828-271-6127.

