Greer CPW asks drivers to avoid roads after gas line hit

Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in South Carolina for 2018.More >
A tree planting and balloon release ceremony was held in honor of Brittany Foster, the woman who officials say was found dead in her apartment on Aug. 29, 2015.More >
Jim McGuffin's age isn't slowing him down.More >
USC's Cocky greeted fans at Bojangles in Greenville on Tuesday.More >
Photos show the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.More >
34-year-old Richie Parker, who was born with bilateral amelia, an extremely rare birth defect, has become a talented auto mechanic and completed a master's degree from Clemson on Aug. 11, according to the university.More >
An investigation is underway after deputies said someone vandalized and burglarized two mausoleums in Spartanburg County.More >
Troopers are investigating this crash involving an Anderson police cruiser on SC 28 (August 28, 2017)More >
Let's Unite Community Cookout held in Spartanburg. (8/27/17)More >
ShineTime Promotions and Pour Sports Pub hosted a car show to benefit autism awareness on Sunday in Greer.More >