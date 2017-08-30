Greer CPW asks drivers to avoid roads after gas line hit - FOX Carolina 21

Greer CPW asks drivers to avoid roads after gas line hit

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greer Commission of Public Works said Wednesday morning that drivers should avoid Lyman Lake Road and Blackwell Road in Spartanburg County because a gas line was hit.

Greer CPW said the road should reopen Wednesday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available.

