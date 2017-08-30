Driver who hit motorcycle, killed 2 people sentenced to prison

The man who hit a motorcycle and killed two people in Spartanburg County in April 2016 has been sentenced to prison.

The solicitor’s office said Harley Beck pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless homicide.

Beck was initially charged with two counts of felony DUI after the crash but those charges were dismissed.

On April 26, 2016, Beck was driving west in a 2013 Chevy pickup when troopers said he crashed into the back of a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Two people were thrown from the bike. The driver, James Blackwell of Travelers Rest, was airlifted to the hospital where he died the following week. The passenger, Chloe Allison Duncan, 19, died at the scene.

The judge sentenced Beck to 20 years in prison suspended to 15 years and five years of probation.

