3 plead guilty to counterfeit cash ring in Anderson Co.

The United States Attorney’s office said three Anderson County residents pleaded guilty to federal counterfeiting charges.

Crystal Hudson, 36, of Honea Path, Travis Attaway, 26, of Belton and Evan Tatham, 26, of Anderson entered guilty pleas Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to pass counterfeit federal reserve notes.

Prosecutors said Crystal Hudson made and trained others to make counterfeit money, Evan Tatham transported counterfeit cash and manufacturing material and used counterfeit cash to buy drugs, and Travis Attaway spent the counterfeit money at various locations including the Stop-A-Minute and Bojangles in Belton.

Hudson, Tatham, and Attaway could each face up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The judge will issue a sentence at a later date.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.