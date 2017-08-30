Asheville police investigating after body found with 'serious tr - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police investigating after body found with 'serious traumatic injuries'

Ryan Michael Rast (Source: Asheville PD) Ryan Michael Rast (Source: Asheville PD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department said an investigation is underway into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found on Saturday.

Officers said they made the grisly discovery after a call regarding a person down around 2 a.m. under the Interstate 240 overpass near Tunnel Road.

The victim, Ryan Michael Rast, was the victim of "serious traumatic injuries," the police said.

The agency is working with the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office to determine the circumstances of his death.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

