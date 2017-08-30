Greenville man pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

A Greenville man pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge on Wednesday.

Oran Kenta Crisp, 37, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition after he fired a weapon following an argument with a friend on Mar. 23, 2017.

During their investigation of the scene, deputies found a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol, a magazine loaded with .40 caliber ammunition, and a spent .40 caliber cartridge.

Crisp is awaiting sentencing and could face up to ten years in federal prison.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.