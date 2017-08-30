Greenville man pleads guilty to federal firearms charge - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville man pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

Posted: Updated:
Oran Crisp plead guilty to federal firearms charges. (Source: Greenville County Detention Center) Oran Crisp plead guilty to federal firearms charges. (Source: Greenville County Detention Center)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Greenville man pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge on Wednesday.

Oran Kenta Crisp, 37, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition after he fired a weapon following an argument with a friend on Mar. 23, 2017.

During their investigation of the scene, deputies found a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol, a magazine loaded with .40 caliber ammunition, and a spent .40 caliber cartridge. 

Crisp is awaiting sentencing and could face up to ten years in federal prison. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.