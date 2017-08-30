Sheriff: Greenville Co. deputies, firefighters deployed to TX after hurricane damage

Child rescued from flood waters in TX (Source: Associated Press)

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis confirmed on Wednesday that emergency management officials in Texas reached out to first responders in South Carolina for help.

Lewis said approximately 15 to 25 firefighters and deputies in Greenville County will be deployed to Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, including members of the swift water rescue team.

The sheriff has not yet confirmed an exact time when these Upstate first responders will leave for Texas.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will also deploy officers to Texas to assist in search and rescue efforts. The officers leave Thursday morning to search for survivors in the Hurricane Harvey floodwater.

The length of the officers' stay will depend on the speed of recovery and rescue efforts in Texas.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.