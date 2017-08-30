District: J.L. Mann student charged with bringing firearm on campus

The Greenville County School District said a 15-year-old student is charged after a weapon was brought onto school property.

The district said they were notified of a student seen with a handgun on the way home from J.L. Mann Academy on Tuesday. An investigation was launched by the school and law enforcement.

A student was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, according to the district. The teen has been recommended for expulsion.

A district spokesperson said there is no evidence the student intended any harm and the firearm was never used in a threatening way.

The principal of J.L. Mann urged parents and students to be aware of the serious consequences of weapons brought to school.

