Upstate woman spots bear outside Paris Mountain home - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate woman spots bear outside Paris Mountain home

Posted: Updated:
Black bear outside Paris Mountain home (Source: Margaret Thomas) Black bear outside Paris Mountain home (Source: Margaret Thomas)
Black bear outside Paris Mountain home (Source: Margaret Thomas) Black bear outside Paris Mountain home (Source: Margaret Thomas)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Margaret Thomas said she and her husband, Jim, spotted an unusual neighbor outside their Greenville County home on Wednesday.

Thomas sent photos of a black bear outside her residence on The Summit on Paris Mountain.

Trash pick-up day for the area is on Thursday, according to Thomas, and she wants to make sure her neighbors are aware when placing their trashcans outside tonight.

The Department of Natural Resources advises securing garbage in "bear-proof" containers or keeping it inside until the morning of pick-up.

READ MORE: DNR shares what to do if you see a black bear

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.