Upstate woman spots bear outside Paris Mountain home

Margaret Thomas said she and her husband, Jim, spotted an unusual neighbor outside their Greenville County home on Wednesday.

Thomas sent photos of a black bear outside her residence on The Summit on Paris Mountain.

Trash pick-up day for the area is on Thursday, according to Thomas, and she wants to make sure her neighbors are aware when placing their trashcans outside tonight.

The Department of Natural Resources advises securing garbage in "bear-proof" containers or keeping it inside until the morning of pick-up.

