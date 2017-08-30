Easley automotive plant relocates production to Mexico, impacting 97 employees

The Kongsberg Automotive plant in Easley will close during the first quarter of 2018. The announcement comes after six other Kongsberg Automotive plants were closed in Europe.

The plant manufactures supplies for Kongsberg Automotive's fluid transfer systems. In a press release, the company cited the competitive market for these products in the Easley area as the reason for the closure. Kongsberg Automotive stated that relocating the Easley operations will allow the company to become more cost efficient.

The Easley plant currently employs 97 people, all of whom will be impacted by the relocation.

Production will be relocated to a new plant in Mexico.

