Warrants: Upstate woman robbed Popeyes restaurant, kidnapped victim

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a woman is facing multiple charges after robbing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint in July.

The incident occurred on July 28 at the Popeyes restaurant on Boiling Springs Road when law enforcement were dispatched to a disturbance involving weapons. Deputies said 22-year-old Chiquora Alexus Proctor of Chesnee entered the restaurant armed with a handgun and stolen U.S currency.

She is also accused of kidnapping a victim from the restaurant.

Proctor was arrested and charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The warrants were issued based on probable cause, deputies said.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.