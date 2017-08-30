Warrants: Upstate woman robbed Popeyes restaurant, kidnapped vic - FOX Carolina 21

Warrants: Upstate woman robbed Popeyes restaurant, kidnapped victim

Chiquora Proctor (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center) Chiquora Proctor (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)
BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a woman is facing multiple charges after robbing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint in July.

The incident occurred on July 28 at the Popeyes restaurant on Boiling Springs Road when law enforcement were dispatched to a disturbance involving weapons. Deputies said 22-year-old Chiquora Alexus Proctor of Chesnee entered the restaurant armed with a handgun and stolen U.S currency.

She is also accused of kidnapping a victim from the restaurant.

Proctor was arrested and charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The warrants were issued based on probable cause, deputies said.

