Anderson man arrested on child sex charge

Rony Alexis Rivera-Casco (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office) Rony Alexis Rivera-Casco (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
Anderson County deputies arrested a man on Tuesday, Aug. 29 for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree.

Rony Alexis Rivera-Casco was arrested after deputies were called to Greenville Memorial Hospital in reference to a possible sexual assault.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim was under 11 years of age. 

