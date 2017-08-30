Harvey pushes rain into the Carolinas

A better chance for rain arrives Thursday into Friday as we get the remnants of Harvey. A few strong storms are possible late afternoon each day, then some clearing comes this weekend.

As Harvey spins over Louisiana as a tropical storm, it is sending ample moisture across the southeast. Light showers will persist overnight tonight into Thursday morning, then pockets of heavy rain will develop through the day on Thursday. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s. A few strong storms are possible late Thursday, with a small tornado threat thanks to circulation from Harvey.

Rain will continue off and on into Friday, with a few more storms possible during the afternoon. Highs will warm to 77-80 area-wide. Rain begins to move out Friday night into early Saturday.

The Labor Day weekend actually looks pretty nice, with some lingering clouds on Saturday, then lots of sunshine on Sunday and Monday. Highs will stay in the 80s across the Upstate, with the warmest day being Monday at 86.

Dry weather will continue for the early part of next week.

