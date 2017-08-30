Deputies: Four charged after drugs found during Forest Hills search warrant

Deputies said multiple arrests were made in connection with a search warrant in Forest Hills, NC.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called to assist the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole with at a residence in Forest Hills on Tuesday, said deputies in a press release.

Deputies said they executed a search warrant at the residence without incident, and seized illegal controlled substances from inside. They said the residents of the home were charged.

According to the release, deputies were able to seize 30 grams of cocaine, 80 grams of marijuana and a handgun. Residents inside the home during the search were arrested and charged.

Westley Allen Broom, 23, of Hendersonville was charged with maintaining dwelling place for controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana, conspire to traffic in cocaine and trafficking in cocaine. Broom was held on $150,000 secured bond.

Elijah Bennett Schilbrack-Cole, 19, of Asheville was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana, conspire to traffic in cocaine and trafficking in cocaine. Schilbrack-Cole was held on $150,000 secured bond.

Richard Charles Mastromatteo, 23, of Cullowhee was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. He was held on $1,500 bond.

Deputies said a fourth individual, 19-year-old Ethan Thomas Eyler of Cullowhee, was not arrested at the scene but has also been charged in connection with the incident.

