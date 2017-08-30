Deputies seize 110 grams of meth, arrest three during traffic stop in Jackson Co.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said multiple arrests were made after a vehicle fled a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Deputies said they attempted a traffic stop in the Whittier Community of Jackson County after getting reports of an attempted breaking and entering.

According to an official press release from the Sheriff's Office, they attempted an investigatory traffic stop after they spotted a vehicle matching the description given by the caller.

The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, however, and deputies then pursued it until it came to a stop near the Whittier exit on US 74 W. Deputies said they investigated and then made arrests and charges after seizing 110 grams of methamphetamine during the traffic stop.

Jeremy Dewayne Morton, Jr., 20, of Bryson City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substance, conspire traffic methamphetamine, traffic in methamphetamine and fleeing/eluding arrest with motor vehicle. Morton, Jr. was held on $200,000 secured bond.

David Charles Fisher, 55, of Bryson City was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, conspire traffic methamphetamine and traffic in methamphetamine. Fisher was held on $200,000 secured bond.

Saryna Michelle Miller, 21, of Bryson City was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Miller was held on $10,000 secured bond.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Four charged after drugs found during Forest Hills search warrant

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.