Clemson student starts petition that asks administrators to rethink football ticket system

Football season is here and Clemson fans can't wait to see the national champions hit the field.

"I'm super excited for this football season," said Hannah Bartley, a Clemson student from Michigan. "It kinda feels like an NFL game when you walk in because there's so many people."

She and other students are trying to get their hands on football tickets.

"Me and my friend went on at the same time and she got lower deck and I get hill, so we're not going to be able to sit together," Bartley said. "So, I kinda wish they would go back to the block seating."

She says it's because the process for getting tickets online is a little different than before.

Rivers Bertolini said, "It like randomly selects who goes in line and what space you're in line for when you do get your ticket. So, it's kinda like a lottery."

He has tickets to the Auburn game, but not the season opener. He believes the process is over-complicating things.

"Sometimes you get passed the waiting lobby and you still don't get a ticket," he said.

He calls camping out for tickets a Clemson tradition, but it's no longer allowed.

"Other schools like Alabama, Auburn, they get to still camp out," he said.

As of Wednesday, a petition on Change.org that asks administrators to rethink the ticket system had more than 8,000 signatures. Alyx Farkas, a Clemson student, started the petition and released this statement:

I love Clemson. It's where my heart is and will always be. This petition was not meant to cause harm or point fingers. Rather, my idea to petition on change.org was a way of creating awareness about the current football ticket distribution that occurs for us as students of Clemson university. The removal of student blocks and the creation of general seating has caused the ticketing system to back up and be very frustrating for us when we try to get tickets. And those of us who are IPTAY collegiate club members and are upperclassmen are being denied tickets as well because of this system. I used the change.org platform to start a dialogue about this issue. I'm hopeful that because of the great number of supporters that this issue of ticketing will be reevaluated. As always, Go Tigers!

"Clemson is the only Division One football playing school that provides free student tickets to our student body- that is no student fee and not ticket sales," said Joe Gailbraith, the associate athletic director of communications."This is year two of our distribution process online. There were some slight tweaks to block seating."

He says block seating meant certain groups like sororities and other organizations had assigned seats.

"After discussing with student government they wanted to do away with that and make it a fair and equitable process across the board," Gailbraith said.

Now, students can go online and choose from different sections like the hill, or upper and lower decks. Approximately 10,500 tickets have been allotted for students, but with around 17,000 undergraduates, this means not every student is guaranteed a ticket.

