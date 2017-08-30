FOX Carolina teams up with Ingles for Hurricane Harvey donation drive

FOX Carolina is teaming up with Ingles to collect donations for people affected by Hurricane Harvey. Donations will go to relief efforts including Hearts With Hands, a nondenominational nonprofit organization working to provide aid to victims in Texas.

The collection of supplies and donations will take place over these days and at the following Ingles locations:

Monday, September 4:

Store 30 Skyland – 1865 Hendersonville Road, Asheville

Tuesday, September 5:

Store 177 – 220 North Highland Lake Road, Flat Rock, NC (Henderson County)

Wednesday, September 6:

Store 51 – 5251 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley

Thursday, September 7:

Store 53 – 854 Highway 93, Clemson

Friday, September 8:

Store 69 - 1500 Poinsett Highway, Greenville

Monday, September 11:

Store 37 – 8650 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg

Donations will also be collected at the FOX Carolina station from Tuesday, Sep. 5 through Friday, Sep. 8 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

FOX Carolina

21 Interstate Court

Greenville, SC 29615

Click here for a list of disaster relief items needed.

Cash donations will also be accepted in addition to checks made payable to "Hearts With Hands."

MORE WAYS TO HELP: How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

