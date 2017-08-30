FOX Carolina teams up with Ingles for Hurricane Harvey donation - FOX Carolina 21

FOX Carolina teams up with Ingles for Hurricane Harvey donation drive

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

FOX Carolina is teaming up with Ingles to collect donations for people affected by Hurricane Harvey. Donations will go to relief efforts including Hearts With Hands, a nondenominational nonprofit organization working to provide aid to victims in Texas.

The collection of supplies and donations will take place over these days and at the following Ingles locations:

Monday, September 4:
Store 30 Skyland – 1865 Hendersonville Road, Asheville

Tuesday, September 5:
Store 177 – 220 North Highland Lake Road, Flat Rock, NC (Henderson County)

Wednesday, September 6:
Store 51 – 5251 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley

Thursday, September 7:
Store 53 – 854 Highway 93, Clemson

Friday, September 8:
Store 69 - 1500 Poinsett Highway, Greenville

Monday, September 11:
Store 37 – 8650 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg

Donations will also be collected at the FOX Carolina station from Tuesday, Sep. 5 through Friday, Sep. 8 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

FOX Carolina
21 Interstate Court
Greenville, SC 29615

Click here for a list of disaster relief items needed.

Cash donations will also be accepted in addition to checks made payable to "Hearts With Hands."

MORE WAYS TO HELP: How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

