Anderson PD seek man, woman spotted in vehicle involved in weekend carjacking

Anderson police are seeking two individuals seen driving a car they say was taken during a carjacking.

Police said an officer saw a white Ford Explorer they believed had been involved in a carjacking over the weekend.

According to police, the officer lost sight of the vehicle and later found it empty on Sarah Drive in Anderson County.

Officers were able to confirm the vehicle was the one taken over the weekend during a carjacking incident, and a perimeter was set up as law enforcement searched the area. A K9 officer assisted with tracking at the scene, but no findings were reported.

Police said a male driver was seen driving the Explorer with a woman in the passenger seat. Both had very long hair, said police.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the two individuals seen in the Ford Explorer are asked to contact the Anderson Police Department.

