Red Cross to collect Hurricane Harvey donations at NC Apple Festival in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The American Red Cross is pitching in in a big way to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath.

According to a press release from the agency, the Red Cross will accept donations at a tent stationed in front of the Historic Courthouse in Hendersonville, North Carolina during the North Carolina Apple Festival.

The festival will take place from September 1 through September 4.

Members of the American Red Cross in the Hendersonville area are on standby to assist in Texas at this time. The Red Cross is expected to provide the Board of Commisioners with an update on relief efforts related to Hurricane Harvey, on September 5.

