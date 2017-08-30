NC to deploy 5 swift water rescue teams to TX for Hurricane Harvey relief

Boats that sunk in the wake of Hurricane Harvey are surrounded by floating debris Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

North Carolina is deploying multiple swift water rescue teams to assist with search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey's aftermath in Texas, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS).

NCDPS said Wednesday that 5 teams would depart Thursday morning for College Station, Texas. The agency said the five teams are comprised of 92 personnel from the following public safety organizations:

Raleigh Team– Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill fire departments

Fayetteville Team – Fayetteville Fire Dept., Fayetteville Police Dept., Cumberland County EMS and Lumberton Rescue & EMS

Henderson County Team – Henderson County Rescue Squad

Greensboro Team – Greensboro Fire Department

Charlotte Team – Charlotte Fire Department

One emergency services coordinator from North Carolina Emergency Management

NCDPS released the following details on the scheduled departure:

The Raleigh and Fayetteville teams will meet Thursday morning at the Raleigh Fire Training Center at 105 Keeter Center Drive and depart together at 10 a.m. for the trip to Texas. News media interesting in covering this departure should arrive at the Keeter Training Center by 9:30 a.m. Greensboro, Charlotte and Henderson County teams will depart at 10 a.m. from the Charlotte Police and Fire Training Academy at 1770 Shopton Rd. in Charlotte.

