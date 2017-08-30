University bass fishing club helping with Texas rescues

A club from Western Carolina University is pitching in to help rescue those underwater from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Members of the university's Bass Fishing Club have taken a caravan of boats out to Texas, where they have been performing rescue operations in neighborhoods affected by flooding.

The trip for the group was 840 miles.

"The closer we got, you know, the more we got to the outer edge of the hurricane, the more we got into the bad weather," said Zach Tallent.

Tallent and his team have been posting pictures and videos on Facebook of their trip so far.

"Right now, we're in the middle of getting some people out of the neighborhood. We're trying to convince a couple of people to get out while they can get out," Tallent said.

