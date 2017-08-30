Upstate organization fears it could take years for Houston to rebuild

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said multiple arrests were made after a vehicle fled a traffic stop on Tuesday.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said the death of an 8-month-old child is under investigation.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a woman is facing multiple charges after robbing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint in July.More >
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
As rescue efforts continue in Houston after hurricane Harvey, a Greenville watersports product maker is doing what it can to help law enforcement in Texas.More >
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
The United States Attorney’s office said three Anderson County residents pleaded guilty to federal counterfeiting charges.More >
An Upstate mother is asking for people to be on the lookout for a teenage runaway believed to be hitchhiking with her dog.More >
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >
Greenwood Police are searching for a wanted suspect after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.More >
Hearts with Hands volunteers pack boxes of food and donations to send to Hurricane Harvey victims. (8/30/17)
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office introduces two new bloodhound puppies, Riley and Sam.More >
Bystander Camden Mounts shared photos with FOX Carolina of the aftermath of a suspected DUI crash in Clemson.More >
Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in South Carolina for 2018.More >
A tree planting and balloon release ceremony was held in honor of Brittany Foster, the woman who officials say was found dead in her apartment on Aug. 29, 2015.More >
Jim McGuffin's age isn't slowing him down.More >
