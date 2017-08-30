Simpsonville business owner warns others about utility scam

A Simpsonville business owner says he was in the dark about a utility scam and almost scammed out of $2200!

"I was called on Tuesday morning by an individual who said he was a Duke Energy employee,” said Don Weaver, owner of Deal Mart in Simpsonville, “He said he was notifying me that he was going to turn off our power.”

Weaver said he was caught off-guard when he got that call and immediately thought it had to be a misunderstanding.

"Initially I was quite concerned because they could have turned the power off soon," said Weaver.

Weaver said he immediately checked his bill online which showed that his payment had posted.

“I initially thought it was an accounting error,” said Weaver.

Weaver said he second-guessed his initial instinct and headed to the store to purchase the money pack.

“He said go to CVS and get a money pack and that's how you pay," said Weaver.

Weaver said made a call to Duke on the way.

“I went on to speak with an individual with Duke and they agreed that it was a scam. When I said money pack, they immediately said it’s a scam," said Weaver.

Weaver said he hopes to prevent this scam from happening to someone else in the future.

"These people are often quite good at what they do and they'll fake you out," said Weaver.

Duke said phone scams have victimized their customers recently and have tips to prevent getting scammed.

If you believe you have been scammed you should hang up, call the police and call the number on your utility bill.

Find out more about their efforts to prevent scams here.

