SC DNR game wardens headed to TX to help with search & rescue efforts

Game wardens from the SC Department of Natural Resources will head to Texas on Thursday to assist with search and rescue efforts there, according to a news release.

SCDNR said Texas Parks and Wildlife requested help from South Carolina game wardens and others from Florida and Louisiana to help search floodwaters for survivors.

“Game warden assistance is requested because these men and women have experience working on the water and are skillful in navigating through flood conditions,” DNR stated in the news release.

The game wardens will leave from West Columbia at 8:30 a.m. and begin the 14-hour drive to Houston.

The game wardens do not know how long they will be needed to remain in Texas.

Hurricane Harvey resulted in at least 30 deaths in the Houston area and that number is expected to rise and flooding recedes.

